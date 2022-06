Witt went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Witt had gone 2-for-33 in nine games since his previous multi-hit effort before snapping the skid Wednesday. The infielder has shown some flashes in his first big-league campaign, but his .221/.269/.417 slash line isn't all that impressive. He's added seven home runs, eight stolen bases, 28 RBI and 29 runs scored through 291 plate appearances.