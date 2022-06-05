Witt went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Witt got aboard with an RBI single and stole second before scoring on a Salvador Perez double in the eighth inning. This was Witt's first steal since May 27, and he's now 8-for-10 on the basepaths this year. The rookie infielder has hit safely in each of the last two games after ending an 0-for-14 skid. He's at a .228/.269/.439 slash line with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored, three triples and 13 doubles through 201 plate appearances.