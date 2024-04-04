Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

The 23-year-old shortstop continued his blistering start to the season. Witt has recorded multiple hits in four of the Royals' first six games, batting .400 (10-for-25) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, two steals, two RBI and six runs scored. Ronald Acuna was in uncharted territory last year with his 40-70 campaign, but if any other hitter in baseball has the talent to approach those numbers, it might be Witt.