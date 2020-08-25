Keller (3-1) took the loss Monday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks across four innings pitched. He struck out four.

Keller entered Monday's start on a roll, winning each of his first three starts while allowing no runs across 17.2 innings pitched. It was a different story in Monday's loss, as St. Louis bounced the right-hander with three singles and a walk to start the fifth inning. He left the game with St. Louis holding a 2-0 lead, but was charged with an additional three runs after Greg Holland gave up a pair of doubles to Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler. Keller is scheduled to toe the rubber next against Cleveland on Monday.