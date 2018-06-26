Royals' Brad Keller: Seven scoreless against Halos
Keller (2-2) fired seven scoreless frames Monday against the Angels, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six and earning his second win of the season.
The Rule 5 pick has been quietly effective as the Royals have stretched him out, giving up seven earned runs over 25.2 innings in five starts, good for a 2.46 ERA over that stretch. He has only struck out 17 over that span, so his strikeout upside may be limited, but in deeper formats he could be worth a flyer. Keller figures to start again this weekend in Seattle.
More News
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Passed over for start this week•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Gives up two in no-decision•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Takes loss in 1-0 game Tuesday•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Lasts three innings in Wednesday's start•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: To start Wednesday against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...