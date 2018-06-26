Keller (2-2) fired seven scoreless frames Monday against the Angels, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six and earning his second win of the season.

The Rule 5 pick has been quietly effective as the Royals have stretched him out, giving up seven earned runs over 25.2 innings in five starts, good for a 2.46 ERA over that stretch. He has only struck out 17 over that span, so his strikeout upside may be limited, but in deeper formats he could be worth a flyer. Keller figures to start again this weekend in Seattle.