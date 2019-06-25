Keller struck out four and gave up three hits through three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Indians.

Keller was pitching well but had his day cut short by a rain delay that lasted over two hours. The right-hander has a 3-9 record with a 4.32 ERA through 17 starts this season. Keller will make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

