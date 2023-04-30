Singer (2-3) was handed the loss Sunday against the Twins after giving up eight runs on five hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out five in the effort.

Singer allowed a run in the second and then completely unraveled in the third. He actually wound up striking out two of the first three hitters he faced in the inning but could not get the final out. He walked two batters before Byron Buxton opened things up with a three-run blast to left. The next four batters would then reach on three base hits and a hit by pitch, tallying two more runs for the Twins. Singer was replaced by Josh Staumont with runners on first and third and was charged two more runs before Staumont could close the door on the inning. After Sunday's outing, Singer now leads the majors in giving up 56 hard-hit balls over just 29.2 innings. It's been a disappointing first month of the season for him, and he now sits at an 8.49 ERA, which is the worst among all qualified starting pitchers in baseball. The 26-year-old should have an opportunity to get back on track with a projected matchup against Oakland next weekend.