Royals' Chris Owings: Belts grand slam

Owings went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Cleveland.

Owings handed the Royals an 8-7 lead in the sixth inning by crushing a grand slam over the left-field wall. The 27-year-old is slated to take on a utility role for Kansas City this season, and his early power surge in spring training games certainly isn't hurting his bid for playing time. Owings has tagged two home runs and driven in five in 17 at-bats.

