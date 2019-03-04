Royals' Chris Owings: Belts grand slam
Owings went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Cleveland.
Owings handed the Royals an 8-7 lead in the sixth inning by crushing a grand slam over the left-field wall. The 27-year-old is slated to take on a utility role for Kansas City this season, and his early power surge in spring training games certainly isn't hurting his bid for playing time. Owings has tagged two home runs and driven in five in 17 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...