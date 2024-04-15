Ragans allowed five hits and a walk over six shutout frames in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out eight during the loss to the Mets.

Ragans faced a few small threats from the Mets lineup but ultimately cruised through six. frames. Despite dropping his season ERA to 1.93 through 23.1 frames he's still searching for his first win. The 26-year-old southpaw has forced at least 13 whiffs in each of his first four starts, including 15 in Sunday's contest. Ragans' next start is expected to be at home against the Orioles.