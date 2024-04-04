Ragans came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing one hit and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

He retired the first 10 batters he faced, and the only Baltimore hitter to get into scoring position against Ragans was Adley Rutschman, who got stranded on second base twice. The southpaw produced 30 called or swinging strikes among his 91 pitches and exited the game with the Royals ahead 3-0, but James McArthur and Will Smith combined to blow the lead. Ragans sports 16:5 K:BB through his first 12.1 innings this season with two quality starts in two trips to the mound. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up for a home start early next week against the Astros.