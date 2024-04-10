Ragans pitched five innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out five in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Ragans didn't have his best stuff Tuesday and it was evident early as he allowed three batters to reach base in each of the first two innings. The left-hander had given up only six hits over two starts coming into the matchup with Houston, a figure that the Astros came close to doubling. Although Ragans couldn't find his groove Tuesday, his ability to limit the damage was impressive and he'll look to get back on track in his next projected start Sunday on the road against the Mets.