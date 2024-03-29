Ragans (0-1) tossed six innings of two-run baseball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out nine while earning the defeat in Thursday's Opening Day 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Ragans picked up where he left off in 2023 by averaging 15.0 K/9, but not receiving nearly enough run support to earn the loss for Kansas City. The lefty hard-thrower started 12 games for the Royals last season after coming over in a mid-season trade from Texas and posted a 2.64 ERA with 89 strikeouts over 71.2 innings in those 12 starts. He's expected to continue his ascent as one of the top young left-handed starters in the American League this season.