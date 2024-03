The Royals announced Ragans as the Opening Day starter Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

In three Cactus League starts, Ragans has allowed four earned runs with 10 strikeouts and 2 walks in 8.2 innings. In 25 games at the major league level last year for Texas and Kansas City, the 26-year-old posted a 3.47 ERA with 113 strikeouts across 96.0 innings.