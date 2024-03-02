Ragans has allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings across two Cactus League starts.

Ragans' focus early in the spring slate has been to make in-game adjustments when he struggles, though that has been rare so far. "I felt like last year there were a few outings I struggled with it," Ragans said. "So it's been great. I felt like today, I did a really good job of it. It was more so finding the right thought process, I guess you could say, of what I tell myself to get back to the right mechanics. I felt like I took a big step last year making the adjustment, so kind of building off it this spring." Ragans is also working on his command with his slider. The 26-year-old southpaw is entering his second full season, but he looks to have all the tools to become the Royals' ace in 2024.