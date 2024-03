Manager Matt Quatraro informed Blanco that he'll be on the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Saturday.

Blanco is likely to fill a bench role as a speed-and-defense option off the bench. The Royals are expected to begin the year with MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Hunter Renfroe as the starting outfield from left to right. Blanco stole 24 bases in 2023 despite logging just 138 plate appearances, so he could have some appeal in AL-only fantasy formats.