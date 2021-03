Tillo (elbow) has been throwing up to 120 feet in spring training, MLB.com reports. He plans to pitch his first bullpen session during the second week of April with a June 22 target date for a return to game action.

He's working his way back from July 2020 Tommy John surgery. The Royals think the left-handed Tillo could be electric in a bullpen role once back to full strength, though he's yet to pitch above Double-A.