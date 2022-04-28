site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Daniel Tillo: Yet to make Triple-A debut
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tillo is listed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with an undisclosed injury.
Tillo signed with the Giants on April 17, but he has yet to debut for Triple-A Sacramento. It's unclear when the 25-year-old southpaw will be able to make his season debut.
