Tillo (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment July 21 for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and has struck out two while allowing two hits and one walk across 3.2 scoreless innings across three appearances.

Tillo has resided on Triple-A Sacramento's injured list since April 18, two days after he joined the Giants organization on a minor-league deal. He looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the unspecified injury and should join the Giants' top affiliate at some point within the next couple of weeks.