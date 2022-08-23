Triple-A Sacramento reinstated Tillo (undisclosed) from its 60-day injured list Aug. 15 and assigned him to High-A Eugene.
Upon signing a minor-league deal with the Giants on April 16, Tillo was assigned to Sacramento, but he never pitched for the affiliate and was eventually moved to the IL. The left-hander kicked off a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League following the All-Star break, and he'll now work out of the bullpen at Eugene before potentially advancing to Sacramento or Double-A Richmond before season's end. Through his first two appearances at Eugene, Tillo has given up two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over two innings.