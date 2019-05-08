Royals' Danny Duffy: Cruises to first win

Duffy (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out five.

The southpaw shut the Houston offense down for five innings before they managed to push a run across, but the game was already well out of reach by then. Duffy has given the Royals back-to-back quality starts, and he'll take a 3.06 ERA and 12:7 K:BB into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Angels.