Alberto went 2-for-3 with a double and a hit by pitch in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees.

Alberto got the start Thursday at third base to spell Kelvin Gutierrez. The multi-hit effort was just the seventh of the year for Alberto. He's slashing .275/.296/.400 with no home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 127 plate appearances. With Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) back on the injured list, there may be more at-bats for Alberto to pick up around the infield, but he remains a part-time player.