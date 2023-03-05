Heasley has allowed seven earned runs across four innings through two Cactus League appearances.

Heasley isn't exactly making a great case to be in the Royals' rotation to begin 2023. He struggled last year as well, logging a 5.28 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 70:47 K:BB across 104 innings over 21 starts. Without significant improvement in spring games, he could be sent to Triple-A Omaha or work out of the Royals' bullpen to start the campaign.