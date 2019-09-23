Royals' Jorge Lopez: Struggles in 2.1 innings
Lopez (4-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits with one walk and zero strikeouts across 2.1 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Sunday.
The 26-year-old took a loss in a quality start during his last outing, but there wasn't much quality in his appearance Sunday. Lopez tied a season high with eight hits allowed and didn't record a strikeout for the first time since throwing only one-third of an inning on July 29. He is 4-9 with a 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 117.2 innings this season. Lopez will end the season with another appearance against the Twins at home Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...