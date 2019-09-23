Lopez (4-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits with one walk and zero strikeouts across 2.1 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Sunday.

The 26-year-old took a loss in a quality start during his last outing, but there wasn't much quality in his appearance Sunday. Lopez tied a season high with eight hits allowed and didn't record a strikeout for the first time since throwing only one-third of an inning on July 29. He is 4-9 with a 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 117.2 innings this season. Lopez will end the season with another appearance against the Twins at home Sunday.