Gutierrez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

He'll take a seat after starting at third base in each of the Royals' last three games, during which he went 1-for-9 with three walks against six strikeouts. Maikel Franco will be the Royals' top third baseman when Kansas City is at full strength, but he'll be able to serve as the team's designated hitter so long as Jorge Soler (oblique) is sidelined. Until Soler gets reinstated from the 10-day injured list, look for Gutierrez and Erick Mejia -- who is starting Wednesday -- to split work at the hot corner.