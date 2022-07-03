Bubic registered a no-decision during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Detroit, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Bubic started slowly with one run permitted on three baserunners in the first inning but rebounded well to get through the next three frames relatively easily. He then surrendered another run on three baserunners in the fifth and departed with two runners on that were neutralized when reliever Jose Cuas retired Willi Castro to end the inning. The 24-year-old has now pitched fewer than five innings in seven of 11 starts and is averaging under four innings per start. Bubic's 5.56 FIP and 4.81 xFIP suggest his 7.06 ERA stands to improve, though his 1.87 WHIP ranks fourth worst among the 248 pitchers who have thrown at least 30 innings. He's currently scheduled to oppose Houston midweek for his next start.