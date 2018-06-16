Royals' Lucas Duda: Set to begin rehab assignment
Duda (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duda has been out since mid-May with plantar fasciitis but is now nearing a return. Prior to the injury, the veteran first baseman was hitting a mediocre .256/.317/.398. His replacement, the 26-year-old Hunter Dozier, hasn't done much to stake his claim for more playing time, hitting a disappointing .240/.298/.354.
