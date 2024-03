Wacha suffered a bruised right middle finger during an intrasquad game Sunday and will undergo X-rays, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals are optimistic it's not a worrisome injury, but Wacha's status will be a bit up in the air until the results of the X-rays are known. Assuming it's not a serious issue, Wacha may still be able to make his first start of the season next weekend versus Minnesota.