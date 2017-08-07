Royals' Mike Moustakas: Mashes 31st homer in loss
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.
Moustakas' eighth-inning long ball pulled his team back within one run after falling behind by seven through two innings, but that's as close as it would get in this 8-7 loss. His 31 home runs are just five behind Mike Stanton for the league lead, as the third baseman has already obliterated his 2015 career high of 22 and is also just 10 RBI short of his career-best 82 from that season.
