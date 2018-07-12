Royals' Mike Moustakas: Smacks two homers in loss

Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs and three runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Moustakas' first blast gave the Royals a two-run lead in the third inning, and then he later launched his second of the night and 19th of the year with Kansas City trailing by four in the ninth. Even after the three-hit day, the 28-year-old is hitting just .206 in July but with 58 RBI he's on track to top last year's career-best 85.