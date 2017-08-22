Royals' Paulo Orlando: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
Orlando (shin) was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
He will have to wait until rosters expand in September to join the big-league club. Orlando hit .293/.359/.446 with two home runs and two steals in 24 games while rehabbing with Omaha. Orlando will likely be summoned in September, but Jorge Soler is a better bet for production following roster expansion.
