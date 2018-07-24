Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

He was sent down to clear space for Adalberto Mondesi. Orlando logged a trio of starts during his most recent stint with the big club, going 1-for-11 with two strikeouts. The 32-year-old has hit below the Mendoza Line the past two years and may not get another extended look at the major-league level.

