Orlando was sent back down to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, the Royals activated Lucas Duda (foot) from the DL. Orlando hasn't been able to find a grove with the big-league club this season, hitting just .177 with an unsightly .422 OPS across 22 games. Though it's likely Orlando will return to Kansas City at some point this season, don't expect him to make much of an impact.