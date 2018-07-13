Royals' Paulo Orlando: Recalled from Triple-A Omaha
Orlando was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
In a corresponding move, Rosell Herrera was placed on the paternity list. Orlando will be utilized as extra outfield depth while he's with the club. Across 22 games with the Royals this year, he's hit just .177 with a .422 OPS and 23 strikeouts.
