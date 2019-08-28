The White Sox released Orlando from his minor-league contract last week, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.

Orlando has played exclusively at the Triple-A level in 2019, slashing .235/.305/.419 with 12 home runs and six steals across 364 plate appearances between the White Sox and Dodgers organizations. Set to turn 34 years old in November, Orlando's chances of resurfacing in the majors appear slim.

