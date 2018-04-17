Royals' Scott Barlow: Recalled for doubleheader
Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will serve as the Royals' 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, MLB.com reports.
Barlow, who had previously made two starts for Omaha, will give the Royals some length out of the bullpen in the event neither of the team's scheduled starters for the twin bill, Eric Skoglund and Danny Duffy, are able to work deep into their respective outings. Look for Barlow to return to Omaha once the doubleheader is completed.
More News
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...