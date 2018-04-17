Barlow was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will serve as the Royals' 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, MLB.com reports.

Barlow, who had previously made two starts for Omaha, will give the Royals some length out of the bullpen in the event neither of the team's scheduled starters for the twin bill, Eric Skoglund and Danny Duffy, are able to work deep into their respective outings. Look for Barlow to return to Omaha once the doubleheader is completed.