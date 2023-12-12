Lugo finalized an agreement with Kansas City on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com of MLB.com reports.

It's a three-year, $45 million contract, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, with the third year of the deal coming in the form of a $15 million player option. Lugo was connected to a wide range of teams this winter -- including the Mets, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Reds, Tigers and Atlanta -- but he has opted to join the Royals and should immediately jump to the top of their rotation depth chart. The 34-year-old right-hander worked as a full-time starter with the Padres in 2023 and registered a sharp 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 140:36 K:BB across 146.1 innings. He had a 3.56 ERA and 124:37 K:BB in 111.1 innings of relief with the Mets between 2021-22.