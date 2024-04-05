Lugo (1-0) earned the win Thursday, holding the White Sox to one run on eight hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

Lugo had to deal with traffic all night but managed to hold Chicago to just one run, coaxing four double-play balls en route to his first victory with Kansas City. The 34-year-old Lugo's gotten off to a good start this year, allowing just one run through his first two starts (12.2 innings) after going 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 140:36 K:BB across 26 starts last year with San Diego. Lugo's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Astros in his next outing.