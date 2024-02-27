Lugo pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out one in his Cactus League debut Monday versus the Cubs.

Lugo admitted to some nerves before the game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lugo is embarking on his first season with the Royals after spending his first seven major-league campaigns with the Mets before pitching with the Padres last year. The right-hander projects to be one of the Royals' top starters after pitching to a 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 140:36 K:BB over 146.1 innings last year, his first as a full-time starter since 2017.