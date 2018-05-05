Royals' Whit Merrifield: Day off versus Tigers
Merrifield is out of the lineup against Detroit on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Merrifield will receive a typical day off following nine straight starts while Ryan Goins draws the assignment at second base. Expect to see Merrifield back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
