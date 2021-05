Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the White Sox.

Merrifield doubled and came around to score the game's first run in the first inning. He then singled and swiped his league-leading 11th base of the season. The 32-year-old is slashing .271/.327/.419 this season and has a hit in eight of nine games to begin May.