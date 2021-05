Merrifield went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a pair of stolen bases during Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Merrifield had himself another solid night at the plate, reaching four times while stealing a pair of stolen bases, marking the fourth time that he has swiped multiple bags in a game this year. The 32-year-old currently leads the league with 10 stolen bases while slashing .273/.333/.436 with four home runs.