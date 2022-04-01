Lange seems likely to make the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lange made his MLB debut last season and pitched in 36 games for Detroit, recording a respectable 4.04 ERA to go with 39 strikeouts across 35.2 innings. The 26-year-old has minor-league options remaining, though it seems like he's secured his spot in the bullpen for now. Lange will probably work in front of the likes of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto, with the latter likely to gobble up most of the team's saves.