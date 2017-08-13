Presley went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Presley was playing well before missing about two weeks with an oblique injury, and he now has four hits over his first two games back from the DL. With a .327 average and .800 OPS, Presley should continue to work in center and right field along with Mikie Mahtook, although the Tigers also are likely to try out Nick Castellanos in right down the stretch to make room for prospect Jeimer Candelario at third. It will be interesting to see how manager Brad Ausmus juggles his options in the outfield the rest of the way.