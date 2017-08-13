Tigers' Alex Presley: Has three-hit game Sunday
Presley went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Presley was playing well before missing about two weeks with an oblique injury, and he now has four hits over his first two games back from the DL. With a .327 average and .800 OPS, Presley should continue to work in center and right field along with Mikie Mahtook, although the Tigers also are likely to try out Nick Castellanos in right down the stretch to make room for prospect Jeimer Candelario at third. It will be interesting to see how manager Brad Ausmus juggles his options in the outfield the rest of the way.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...