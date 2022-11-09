The Tigers announced Tuesday that Meadows (Achilles) is healthy and participating in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows played in only 36 games in 2022 and missed the final four months of the campaign due to strains in both of his Achilles' tendons and mental health issues. The 27-year-old struggled at the plate when available and finished his first year in Detroit with a .675 OPS and zero home runs in 147 plate appearances. He tentatively lines up to open 2023 as the Tigers' starting right fielder, though that role is hardly secure.