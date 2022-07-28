Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Meadows (Achilles) has yet to resume a running program while he conducts his rehab at the team's spring training complex in Florida, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Meadows has endured a challenging first season in Detroit, having appeared in only 36 games with the big club due to a case of vertigo, bouts with illnesses -- both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related -- and now strains to both of his Achilles' tendons. The 27-year-old is set to rejoin the Tigers for their series in Minnesota next week for a re-evaluation, at which point he could be cleared to start running again if team doctors are satisfied with the progress he's made in his recovery from the Achilles' injuries. Since he's likely to require a rehab assignment before he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Meadows doesn't appear on track to play for the Tigers until at least the second week of August.