Meadows will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after testing positive for the virus, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows was a late scratch from Friday's lineup, and he'll be forced to isolate from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old will be eligible to rejoin the team as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but the Tigers will select the contract of prospect Riley Greene, who will make his major-league debut Saturday against the Rangers.