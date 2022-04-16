Meadows would like to prove capable of playing against left-handed pitching more often this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows hit the bench Tuesday when the Tigers faced Boston lefty Rich Hill, but he also delivered a key hit Thursday against Kansas City southpaw reliever Jake Brentz. Meadows was limited to 189 plate appearances against lefties in 2021 and slashed just .198/.270/.293. In 402 plate appearances against righties, his line jumped to .251/.336/.536. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch will still likely limit his exposure to lefties, but if Meadows can make strides there, he could become an even more dynamic player.