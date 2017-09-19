Farmer dealt with tightness in his trapezius muscle during Monday's start against the A's, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He allowed five runs (four earned) over just 2.2 innings, but this back/shoulder injury could have contributed to is ineffectiveness. It is unclear if he will be able to make his next start. Farmer has a 7.11 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 38 innings in the majors this season.