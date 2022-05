Hill is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Hill started four of the past six games but he'll get Sunday off, with Daz Cameron getting the nod in center field and batting ninth. Hill should continue to start most days, at least while Austin Meadows (illness) and Victor Reyes (quadriceps) are on the injured list. Willi Castro and Robbie Grossman will start in the corners around Cameron on Sunday.