Hutchison was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hutchison made his second major-league start of the season Sunday against the Rangers and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in 4.2 innings. He didn't factor into the decision but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster following the start. Over 12 appearances (two starts) in 2022, the right-hander has posted a 4.81 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 24.1 innings.